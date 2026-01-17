Former Michigan national champion shares why Wolverines' RB room could be 'dangerous' in 2026

Once Kyle Whittingham took over as the head coach, he had to act quickly. He assembled his staff, began attempting to retain the Wolverines' roster, and looked toward the transfer portal. Michigan lost some players, but it also kept a bunch of key Wolverines in Ann Arbor for next season.

One of the biggest losses for Michigan was RB Justice Haynes. The Alabama transfer played one season with Michigan, but injuries midway through the season only allowed Haynes to play in seven games. He still ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The emotions of losing Haynes hit some Michigan fans hard, but former Michigan running back Chris Howard broke down the Wolverines' new running back room on Hail Media!'s YouTube page. Howard, who helped the Wolverines win the national title in 1997, along with being an NFL Draft pick, has full confidence in Michigan's running back room heading into 2026, but he understands just how important Haynes was to the Wolverines' 2025 team.

"So when Michigan needed something, anything to stabilize the offense, Justice became the constant," Howard said. "He was the player you could design touches for, the guy defenses had to account for, the one player who could turn a modest gain into something more when the offense was searching for rhythm. Justice wasn't just productive, he was the engine that masked uncertainty elsewhere on the offense. He gave the offense an identity when other pieces were still trying to find theirs. So when he leaves, it feels like Michigan lost more than just a running back. But here's why perspective matters."

Jordan Marshall's return

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Wolverines lost Justice Haynes, Michigan returns dynamic RB Jordan Marshall. Once Haynes went down with an injury, Marshall picked up right where Haynes left off. Marshall, who also battled injuries toward the end of the season, ran for 932 yards and 10 scores. As Howard said, Marshall is a proven running back.

"If you want to calm yourself down about the run game, start here," Howard said of Marshall. "Jordan Marshall is back, and that matters more than anything else I'm about to say. Marshall isn't hypothetical, he isn't a projection, he's already proven he can be the guy at Michigan. We saw it in 2025, patience, vision, balance through contact, and the ability to finish runs when nothing looks clean at first. That's not flashy running back play, that's winning football. Jordan Marshall gives Michigan something critical in a transition year: stability and true leadership.

Michigan has talent behind Marshall

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Past Marshall, Michigan might not have proven production, but the potential is through the roof. The Wolverines went out and landed former Oklahoma RB Taylor Tatum -- a one-time Michigan lean. Tatum was the No. 1 ranked RB in the 2024 class.

"Next comes the portal addition, Taylor Tatum, formerly of Oklahoma," Howard began. "Tatum arrived at OU as one of the highest-rated running backs in the country. The production never fully took off there, but context matters. He dealt with injuries, he was in a crowded room, and he never really got the runway to settle in. What Michigan gets is a runner with legitimate SEC-level physical tools, good lateral movement, and experience in a high-pressure environment. He doesn't have to be the guy here, he just has to be part of the rotation. And that's where he fits perfectly.

Then the crown-jewel of Michigan's 2026 recruiting class: five-star Savion Hiter. The top-ranked RB will come to Ann Arbor and play a role right away. He will likely battle Tatum for RB2 snaps, but either way, he will see playing time.

"Savion Hiter is the crown jewel of the room," Howard said. "Five star, top running back in the country in his class. He's got power, burst, vision, the whole package. This isn't a stash him for later recruit. This is a guy who will force his way onto the field. Whether it's immediately or by the second half of the season. And here's the key. Hiter doesn't have to save the offense. He can grow behind Marshall and the other guys. He can be mixed in selectively."

Michigan also has guys like Micah Ka'apana, Donovan Johnson, and Jonathan Brown, who will provide stability and depth in the room.

You can see Howard's full thoughts regarding Michigan's running back room, the offensive style of play, and the Wolverines' offensive line on the YouTube video below.