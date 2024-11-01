Wolverine Digest

LOOK: Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy dons hilarious Halloween costume

The rookie is out here having a good time!

Matt Lounsberry

Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy saw his debut season in the NFL cut short by a preseason injury, but the rookie is still out here having fun with his Minnesota Vikings teammates.

At the Vikings' Halloween costume on Thursday night, McCarthy dressed up in a orange jumpsuit and handcuffs with a 'Scheffler' nameplate, in reference to world No. 1 golfer Scotty Scheffler's arrest which occurred back on May 17.

We won't see McCarthy in a Vikings uniform until next year, but that hasn't stopped the quarterback from bonding with his teammates as his NFL career gets underway.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

Home/Football