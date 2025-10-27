Michigan football's odds vs. Purdue, Playoff chances after win vs. Michigan State
It wasn't the most impressive win for Michigan on Saturday, but in a rivalry game, a win is all that matters. The Wolverines went into East Lansing and took down the Spartans, 31-20. The Wolverines utilized a strong rushing attack to take down MSU.
Michigan ran for 276 yards in the game and both Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall cleared 100 yards and scored three touchdowns combined. Following the win, ESPN's Football Power Index moved the Wolverines up one spot to No. 15 in the country.
What is the FPI and how does it calculate its rankings?
The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.
Michigan's Remaining Odds
Following the win over MSU, Michigan is expected to go 8.8-3.3 the rest of the way out. Meaning, the Wolverines are still expected to lose one more game -- Ohio State being the most likely. The FPI says Michigan has a 7.4% chance to win out and the Wolverines have a 2% chance to win the Big Ten Conference.
Last week, Michigan had a 14.9% chance to make the College Football Playoff, but despite two wins in a row, the Wolverines' odds to make the Playoff have gone down. Michigan now has a 14.3% chance to make the CFP -- down from 14.9% last week.
Wolverines' Odds vs. Purdue
Purdue, which hasn't one a Big Ten game yet this season, isn't getting any love entering Ann Arbor this weekend. According to the advanced analytics, Michigan has a 93.8% chance of taking down the Boilermakers. The Wolverines have won their past two games after losing to USC on the road.
Purdue has struggled to make much happen offensively, and it could be another long night for Barry Odom's squad when they take on Wink Martindale's defense.
