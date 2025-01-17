Mason Graham's younger brother is shaping up to be an elite prospect
Mason Graham is going to go down in the annals of Michigan Football as one of the greatest four-star recruits of all time. A player who was called "A gift from the football God's" by National Championship winning head coach Jim Harbaugh, Graham is headed to the NFL Draft as a sure-fire first round pick. Some experts have the defensive lineman going in the Top 5 of the 2025 draft.
Graham won over the hearts of Michigan fans with his tenacity, non-stop motor, and his ability to manhandle offensive lineman in an effort to control the line of scrimmage. It looks like he may not be the last Graham brother to play high level football. His younger brother Carson Graham is a member of the 2028 class and is already raising eyebrows at 6-2, 230 pounds.
There's little doubt that head coach Sherrone Moore has his eye on this young man. Carson attended the junior portion of the Polynesian Bowl activities and stood out to chairperson Greg Biggins as a talent to watch. If he exhibits half of the effort, work ethic, and talent as his older brother, he would be a great addition to a future Wolverine recruiting class. Could the Graham family be the next legacy name to build a storied history in Ann Arbor? Time will tell, but this young fella sure looks like he is on his way to growing into a sizeable defensive lineman prospect.
