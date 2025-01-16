Sherrone Moore targeting two top-tier transfer portal linemen
When it comes to having big fellas in the trenches, you can never have too many bodies. Michigan has employed the technique of wearing down opposing defensive lines with a physically dominant offensive line for years (just ask Ohio State), and it doesn't sound like Sherrone is shying away from that battle plan moving forward.
While the Wolverines have landed two solid linemen in the 2025 portal in the form of Brady Norton and Lawrence Hattar, the staff is continuing to prioritize the offensive line. Along with their focus on solidifying the offensive line through the transfer portal, Michigan has also done a great job of adding key pieces on the recruiting trail. Elite 5-star commit Andrew Babalola is already signed with the Wolverines, and all signs are currently pointing towards the pending commitment of 5-star Ty Haywood.
Here is a breakdown of a couple more transfer targets Coach Moore and Newsome are in pursuit of.
1. Daniel King, OT Troy
Daniel King is rated as the top remaining OT in the transfer portal per On3's portal ratings. King showed up at Troy after new Michigan OC Chip Lindsey had already departed. However, he was recruited by Lindsey and is familiar with the new offensive coordinator. King recently entered the portal, so we are sure his phone has been buzzing non-stop; Michigan will push hard for this one. King has one year of eligibility left.
2. Leif Magnuson, OT Arizona
If you were to rate an offensive lineman's ability based on their name alone Leif Magnuson would be 5-stars every time. With a name befitting a Viking warrior, how could Sherrone Moore not want this kid? Magnuson has been in contact with the maize and blue for a few weeks now and has quite a few other offers he is considering. He is currently rated as the 3rd best lineman remaining in the portal. Like King, Magnuson has one year of eligibility left. He also brings a little versatility as he has played tackle and guard during his time at Arizona.
Certainly a couple of names to keep an eye on for Michigan fans. As the portal cycle begins to wind down, expect both of these young men to make decisions soon.
