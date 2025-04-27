Miami Dolphins sign Michigan OL Josh Priebe as UDFA
The Miami Dolphins have signed Michigan offensive lineman Josh Priebe as a UDFA. Priebe started all 13 games at left guard for the Wolverines and became an All-Big Ten selection.
Prior to Michigan, Priebe spent four years at Northwestern where he became a team captain and appeared in 36 games with 29 starts for the Wildcats.
Here's a closer look at his accomplishments at Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
At Michigan
• William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
• All-Big Ten selection (third team, media; honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Named as a co-recipient of the Dierdorf-Hutchinson Award (2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2024)
• One-time letter winner (2024)
Graduate Student (2024)
• Started all 13 games at left guard; made one tackle to earn his first varsity letter at Michigan
• William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
• All-Big Ten selection (third team, media; honorable mention, coaches)
• Named as a co-recipient of the Dierdorf-Hutchinson Award
• Along with his Offensive Line teammates, shared Offensive Player of the Game honors for his performance against USC
• Shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance at Ohio State
• Made his U-M debut starting at left guard against Fresno State (Aug. 31)
• Started at left guard against Texas (Sept. 7), Arkansas State (Sept. 14), USC (Sept. 21), Minnesota (Sept. 28), Michigan State (Oct. 26), Oregon (Nov. 2), Northwestern (Nov. 23), at Washington (Oct. 5), at Illinois (Oct. 19), at Indiana (Nov. 9), at Ohio State (Nov. 30), and against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl (Dec. 31)
