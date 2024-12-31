LOOK: Michigan's Bryce Underwood catches up with Charles Woodson ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl
Although he won't be able to participate in the game itself, Michigan's five-star 2025 QB made the trip with the Wolverines for the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. Bryce Underwood has been the focus of much of the media attention this week, as fans got their first look at the No. 1 overall prospect in the winged helmet for the first time. Underwood took part in several practice sessions and reportedly looked pretty impressive to those who were able to see it in person.
The hype surrounding Underwood is real, but he'll still have to go out and earn it on the football field during the off-season. Speaking with the media this week, head coach Sherrone Moore made it clear that the QB1 job is wide open for 2025. That means that Underwood will certainly have the opportunity to win the job, but he'll face tougher competition with veteran transfer QB Mikey Keene committing to Michigan from Fresno State.
While the jury is still out on whether or not Underwood will be able to win the job in 2025, there's no doubt that he's already being viewed as QB1 by many - which is why all of the cameras have been pointed in his direction during the trip to Tampa.
Shortly before kickoff, Underwood was spotted chopping it up with Michigan football legend Charles Woodson. The sight of Woodson (a former Heisman trophy winner) and Underwood (a guy that many believe is a future Heisman trophy winner) together definitely warmed the hearts of Michigan fans this holiday season.
