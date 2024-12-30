Coach Moore proclaims Michigan QB battle open to be earned
In a very Harbaugh-esque moment, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore stated that the quarterback battle is one that is open to be earned by whomever chooses to earn it. In the eyes of the Michigan faithful their savior and starting quarterback is already on the ground, Bryce Underwood. He has fascinated the minds of the Wolverine faithful since flipping his commitment from LSU.
However, coach Moore and his staff have talented former four-star -- a five-star at one point in time -- Jadyn Davis in the fold, and also recently signed transfer QB Mikey Keene as a veteran option as well. Looking at the whole quarterback room, these are the three most viable options to win the QB1 spot in Ann Arbor next year. Each has their own upside and limitations, but they are the most likely to be behind center at some point next year.
1. Bryce Underwood
With the hype train fully fueled by NIL deals, uber-rich donors, and outspoken alumni (we see you Dave Portnoy), the fan base has spoken and Bryce Underwood is their QB1 for next year. But we all know, as talented as he certainly is, that leap from high school football to major D1 Big Ten football can be a daunting one. While the 17-year-old prodigy possesses the physical tools standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at around 220 pounds with an arm like a rocket, the game speed can be a tough hurdle. Enrolling early, getting practice time at the bowl game, and being on ground for Spring Ball will give Bryce a shot at winning this battle. In my opinion, he takes the starting spot within three games of the season and does not relinquish it.
2. Mikey Keene
Former Fresno State QB Mikey Keene has the most experience of the top three candidates. With 39 games under his belt, it is not even a comparison in terms of experience against Bryce and Jadyn. Keene has thrown over 1,100 college passes with 8,200 yards and 65 touchdowns, impressive numbers for any D1 quarterback. But stats are not his biggest strength in this battle. His knowledge of how to prepare for a D1 season, get into a playbook and learn it quickly, and navigate a locker room full of alpha-type males gives him the biggest advantage over the other two. I look for Keene to win the job early, but eventually, Underwood's talent and upside will supplant him.
3. Jadyn Davis
Davis was a gem recruit that the Michigan fanbase desperately wanted to commit. When he did the future of the QB position was his to lose in the minds of the Michigan fan base. Then reports came out that he had a hitch in his throwing motion and his mechanics would need a major overhaul in order for him to compete at the Big Ten level. Even then, he was seen as a top-two competitor for the 2025 QB position. Enter Bryce Underwood, after the flip heard around the world it seems as though Davis has become somewhat of an afterthought. But the kid did not just lose his talent, and he has exhibited heart and a willingness to compete. Reports out of Tampa, where the Wolverines are practicing for their bowl clash against Alabama, are that Davis has looked impressive. Maybe we get a chance to see him get some significant playing time in the bowl game, maybe his work ethic and competitive nature catapult him up in the QB competition. It feels like at this moment he is on the outside looking in for this competition.
Overall, the Michigan quarterback situation is much improved over the debacle we witnessed this year. I believe that Keene will earn the nod initially, but he will lose the reins to Underwood by game two or three. A talent of that level, who by all accounts out of Ann Arbor has a work ethic to match, is just too hard to deny. Davis could surprise people based on his time at Schembechler Hall, but it looks like he has a tough hill to climb. In the end, it is just refreshing to have so many viable options at the most important position on the field.
