Michigan Football Pledge Reaffirms Commitment Following Coaching Change

News broke that Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito was moving on and heading to the NFL to coach the Baltimore Ravens, but another Esposito reaffirmed his commitment to the program. 2027 offensive lineman, and Michigan commit, Louis Esposito, posted on X that he was 'Staying Home' and reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolverines.

Esposito committed to Michigan back in July, but has received several offers since his commitment to Michigan. After Sherrone Moore was fired, and Kyle Whittingham moved on from offensive line coach Grant Newsome, Esposito could have looked to move on himself.

But after speaking to Whittingham, along with visits, Esposito is locked in with the Wolverines.

Esposito is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound interior offensive lineman. He is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 817 prospect in the country, per the Composite. The Saline (MI) product is the 49th-ranked interior lineman and the 13th-best player in the state of Michigan in the 2027 cycle.

Michigan's 2027 recruiting class

With the 2026 cycle now in the books following Signing Day concluding on Wednesday, Michigan will now shift all of its focus on the 2027 cycle. As of now, the Wolverines have four commitments in the class. The headliner is four-star QB Peter Bourque.

A look at the Wolverines' 2027 commits:

four-star QB Peter Bourque

four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen

three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare

three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito

The '27 cycle is full of talented prospects and the state of Michigan is loaded with players. The new coaching staff has been out taking visits and buidling chemistry with the recruits.