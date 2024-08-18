Michigan fans can get their hands on limited edition Alex Orji gear this weekend
Michigan fans who plan to be in Ann Arbor this weekend will have the opportunity to get their hands on limited edition Alex Orji gear. KIWICLO, a clothing brand that has created custom apparel for various Michigan athletes over the past year, has teamed up with Orji and Joe's Pizza for a pop-up shopping experience set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 24.
"KIWICLO x Alex Orji x Joe's Pizza | August 24th. A collection inspired by one of the most famous pizza shops in the world. The pop-up experience will feature a limited capsule of tees, hoodies, hats and other accessories. This collection will benefit the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and the RG3 Foundation."
In previous releases, KIWICLO has partnered with guys like JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum for custom t-shirts and hoodies.
