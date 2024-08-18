Wolverine Digest

Michigan fans can get their hands on limited edition Alex Orji gear this weekend

Chris Breiler

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) warms up before the Indiana game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) warms up before the Indiana game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Michigan fans who plan to be in Ann Arbor this weekend will have the opportunity to get their hands on limited edition Alex Orji gear. KIWICLO, a clothing brand that has created custom apparel for various Michigan athletes over the past year, has teamed up with Orji and Joe's Pizza for a pop-up shopping experience set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Alex Orji wearing limited edition shirt by KIWICLO / KIWICLO
KIWICLO pop-up experience / KIWICLO

"KIWICLO x Alex Orji x Joe's Pizza | August 24th. A collection inspired by one of the most famous pizza shops in the world. The pop-up experience will feature a limited capsule of tees, hoodies, hats and other accessories. This collection will benefit the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and the RG3 Foundation."

In previous releases, KIWICLO has partnered with guys like JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum for custom t-shirts and hoodies.

JJ McCarthy sporting a custom KIWICLO tee / KIWICLO
Blake Corum sporting a custom KIWICLO tee / KIWICLO

