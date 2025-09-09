Wolverine Digest

The Minnesota Vikings use of JJ McCarthy is a blueprint for Bryce Underwood

Jerred Johnson

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Former Michigan National Championship-winning quarterback JJ McCarthy took his new team, the Minnesota Vikings, back to his hometown for a Monday Night Football clash in their season opener. McCarthy struggled for much of the first three quarters but never lost poise and exuded confidence on the sideline. In the end, McCarthy took over in the fourth quarter, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for another.

Even as he struggled for the majority of the game, his coaching staff never lost faith in his ability. Still, they allowed him to push the ball downfield and utilize his athletic skills to stress the Bears' defense with timely quarterback runs. Michigan should pay attention to how McCarthy was used in the comeback win. They have a generational talent in Bryce Underwood; there will be many times this year that he is the best athlete on the field, period. Michigan will need to allow Underwood to use his considerable athletic talents to overwhelm opponents who cannot match his speed and elusiveness.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) applies pressure on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19). Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During the Oklahoma Sooners game, it seemed like the coaching staff was play-calling to protect Underwood from injury or making mistakes. They cannot do that moving forward if they want to win big games, challenge for the Big Ten title, and have any shot at a College Football Playoff berth. It is early in Underwood's young career, and he's destined to be a fantastic player. I respect Sherrone Moore for protecting his young quarterback, but he should look no further than JJ's performance last night to see how he can unleash Underwood's abilities on his opponents.

MORE: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson show Sherrone Moore why Bryce Underwood should run

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs past Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

