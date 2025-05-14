Michigan's 2025 additions land at No. 9 nationally in ESPN's latest rankings
Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff did a phenomenal job in adding some major pieces to the roster during the offseason. From the recruiting trail to the transfer portal, Michigan put together one of the most impressive roster improvements in all of college football.
Looking back at last season, it's clear that the biggest issue was at the quarterback position. The Wolverines cycled through three different starting quarterbacks in an effort to spark a sputtering offense, but nothing seemed to work. As a result, Michigan's passing attack finished the 2024 season as one of the worst in all of college football, ranked No. 130 out of 133 FBS teams.
In an attempt to avoid having the same struggles in 2025, Moore led an all-out effort to flip five-star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU... and he succeeded. In addition to Underwood, Moore - along with his new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey - brought in Fresno State veteran transfer QB Mikey Keene. Those two additions are a massive upgrade from what the Wolverines were working with last season.
Beyond the quarterbacks, Moore made sure to add critical pieces at nearly every position group. Those pieces from the recruiting trail and transfer portal led ESPN to recently rank Michigan at No. 9 nationally among 2025 newcomer classes.
Here's what ESPN had to say about the Wolverines at No. 9:
Sherrone Moore pulled off the biggest recruiting win of the cycle by flipping Underwood, the No. 1 player in the class, from LSU. The in-state signal-caller addresses a key need and has every physical attribute desired in a passer. He threw for more than 11,000 yards in high school and set a state record with 152 career touchdown passes. Between a need at the position and Underwood's physical tools, the true freshman could be under center to start the season in Ann Arbor. [Andrew] Marsh, an ESPN 300 player, won't just be his top target of the future, but also a dynamic playmaker in the rotation this fall.
Moore is a former offensive lineman and offensive line coach, so it's not surprising he emphasized signing [Ty] Haywood, a five-star lineman. He's a powerful big man with excellent length and mobility and could push his way into the rotation. [Andrew] Babalola, who was on campus this spring and performed well, could be the first between these two to see the field and might even contend for a starting tackle spot. [Sharmari] Earls, a one-time Georgia commit, has a supreme blend of height, length and speed to contribute in sub packages.
[Justice] Haynes will team up with Jordan Marshall at running back to give Michigan one of the best 1-2 punches in college football. He was successful carrying a big load in high school and certainly can produce in a featured role. Haynes is a strong downhill runner with productive yards after contact. [Donaven] McCulley is a strong, big-bodied receiver at a position of need. He will be a nice target for Underwood on the outside who will win the contested jump balls. Defensively, look for [TJ] Metcalf to fill a nickel role given his good coverage skills, size and physicality. He's a ballhawk.
Given the improvements made on both sides of the ball, Michigan will enter the 2025 campaign as one of the most intriguing teams in all of college football. A strong showing could put the Wolverines back into the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five seasons. But growing pains in a loaded Big 10 conference could lead to another disappointing outcome that keeps the Wolverines out of the championship picture.
