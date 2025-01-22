One Michigan football 2025 signee makes significant jump in Rivals' final top-250 rankings
Rivals recruiting service released its final top-250 rankings for the 2025 recruiting class and there were several Michigan football players ranked. Two Wolverines finished with five-star rankings: Bryce Underwood and Nate Marshall. But not many players made the jump that safety Jordan Young made, according to Rivals.
The Michigan safety jumped 73 spots in the final ranking. The Monroe (NC) product is now ranked No. 152 in the new rankings, where he was previously ranked at No. 225.
RELATED: Where Michigan football commits finished in final Rivals' 2025 rankings
It was a bit of an odd recruitment for Michigan and Young. The Wolverines were in the running to land the talented safety for all of his recruitment. But Young made the decision to commit to Clemson back on Nov. 2. Almost one month later, on Dec. 1, Young switched his commitment from the Tigers to the Wolverines.
Why? Young was pretty honest about the decision to go from Clemson to Ann Arbor.
"The recruiting class wasn't that good at Clemson," Young told a reporter. "I was the only DB at the time, so I didn't really see a bright future with that. Michigan was hitting up in the recruiting class, getting many guys that could help me and I can help them as well. I think Coach [LaMar] Morgan is a great developer and we've got a great relationship there so I felt like Michigan was that missing piece so I just put it all together."
Michigan signed five defensive backs in the 2025 cycle. Shamari Earls headlines the class, but was somehow not ranked in Rivals' final rankings.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards wants to prove he's 'One of the best running backs in this class'
Predicting Michigan football's 2025 offensive two-deep 1.0
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7