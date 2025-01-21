Michigan Football: Wolverine earns 5-star ranking after signing with 2025 class
Michigan's pursuit of Nate Marshall was nothing short of incessant. Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff knew the young edge rusher had unlimited potential, which is why they ramped up their efforts to get him back in the 2025 recruiting class. Eventually, Marshall rejoined Michigan's class in early December after briefly flipping to Auburn. Since then, he has been tearing it up at camps and on the basketball court for his high school team. The recent highlight reels only reinforce exactly why Moore made Marshall such a high priority in this class. And that type of athleticism is exactly why Marshall just earned honor of being recognized as a 5-star recruit in the latest Rivals rankings, moving up to No. 27 overall in the 2025 class.
Marshall's upgrade gives the Wolverines three 5-stars in the 2025 class. But with many predictions rolling in for Ty Haywood to commit to Michigan in the near future, the Wolverines could add a fourth 5-star recruit in the coming days. Rivals has Michigan landing the No. 2 overall player in Bryce Underwood (the only site to not have him at No. 1 overall), and Marshall at No. 27. Rivals composite rankings have offensive tackle Andrew Babalola as a 5-star recruit as well.
If Ty Haywood does what all the experts expect him to do, this could end up as one of the best recruiting classes to ever come through Ann Arbor. Not too shabby for a program that just six months ago was getting lambasted for not being aggressive enough in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) space. Given the latest success on the recruiting trail, you've got to tip your cap to head coach Sherrone Moore, General Manager Sean Magee, and the rest of the Michigan football staff.
