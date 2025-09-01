Michigan football is an early underdog against Oklahoma in Week 2
The Michigan Wolverines won their Week 1 matchup against New Mexico, 34-17. Michigan was nearly a five-touchdown favorite heading into that game, but the Wolverines allowed the Lobos to hang around. Bryce Underwood looked excellent in his debut, and Justice Haynes had an amazing start, but the Wolverines' defense looked underwhelming at times. The Lobos had a couple of really long drives to stay in the game -- along with a fascinating trick play that went for a touchdown.
But we must remember that Wink Martindale wasn't going to show his hand. The Wolverines didn't showcase many stunts along the defensive line. Instead, he asked his players to win their individual battles. Michigan didn't have too many pressures, and didn't record a sack until midway through the fourth quarter -- the Wolverines ended with three.
While Week 1 was vanilla, Michigan can't hold much back in Week 2. The Wolverines have a big challenge looming and that's against Oklahoma in Norman. The Sooners won their first game, 35-3, over Illinois State. Washington State transfer John Mateer was excellent in his debut with Oklahoma, throwing for 392 yards, three scores, and one interception.
So where does Michigan stand in this contest? According to DraftKings, the Wolverines are going to be an underdog. The sportsbook has the Sooners as a six-point favorite over Michigan as of Monday.
It's going to be a massive challenge for both of these teams on Saturday. Oklahoma has mostly failed under Brent Venables since he took over as head coach, but this is arguably the most talent he has had since he's coached the Sooners. Mateer is an elite QB and Cal transfer Jayden Ott can be explosive.
As for Michigan, the Wolverines are going to need to show they can contain Meteer, and then there is Underwood. How will the true freshman react to a big stage against Oklahoma? He looked extremely poised in Week 1 against New Mexico, but this is obviously a bigger game.
Michigan fans will find out on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Michigan News:
National media give their takes on Michigan football, Bryce Underwood after Week 1 win
PFF Grades: Top Michigan football defensive players from win over New Mexico
PFF Grades: Top Michigan football offensive players from win over New Mexico
Social media raves about Michigan football, Bryce Underwood in Week 1 win
Takeaways: Bryce Underwood shines in debut with Michigan, Wolverines down New Mexico
Michigan star defensive player ejected against New Mexico, miss first half against Oklahoma