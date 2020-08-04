WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Ben Mason In 2020

BrandonBrown

We continue our series as we look at each potential contributor on Michigan's roster in numerical order and look at what would be a stellar, standard and subpar season in 2020.

We're on to No. 42, senior defensive lineman/fullback Ben Mason.

It's been an interesting ride for Mason. Early on in his career, he was an effective battering ram in a pro-style offense under Jim Harbaugh, finding the end zone nine times during his first two seasons. The hiring of Josh Gattis changed the offensive philosophy rendering Mason as a fullback essentially useless, so he switched over to defensive tackle. Despite being one of the strongest pound-for-pound players on the team, Mason was just too small to play defensive tackle at  6-3, 270 pounds. By October, he was back on offense but wasn't involved in the "speed in space" offensive approach.

Overall, Mason's 2019 was very forgettable. He carried the ball just one time for three yards and recorded just seven tackles. With one year of eligibility remaining, what does Mason's final season in Ann Arbor look like?

Stellar

I think a stellar season for Mason would be one spent entirely on offense. He might not carry or catch the ball very much, but he's at least got a real role there. He's simply too small and not skilled enough to play defensive tackle. Gattis' offense just isn't suited for a fullback, so if Mason carries the ball a few times and finds the end zone once, that's probably the best case scenario.

Standard

Even though his 2019 season was a major disappointment compared to the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, I think that's the norm for Mason at this point. It's unfortunate that at the end of his career he is so much less impactful than at the beginning of it, but that's what happens when new hires are made and offenses change. In 2020, if Mason contributes here and there on offense, defense and special teams, resulting in very minimal statistics, that would have to be considered a standard outcome given the makeup of the team and schemes at this point.

Subpar

A subpar season for Mason would involve him being on the sidelines even more than he was last year. I don't think he'll carry the ball, make a catch or take a snap on defense, at least not in a meaningful way. He'll still make plays on special teams because he's a madman on the kickoff team and a big time blocker on the kick return unit, but it feels like that's about it for him.

My Thoughts

Unfortunately, I think it's pretty much over for Mason at Michigan. As a fullback, he was great, but in Josh Gattis' offense, he's simply without a job. He's not big enough to play defense, so I think he's a special teams demon only. He was once a fan favorite, but now his nickname is also going to be his location — Bench.

Previous Players

No. 1 — Ambry Thomas
No. 2 — Carlo Kemp
No. 2 — Jake Moody
No. 3 — Quinn Nordin
No. 4 — Nico Collins
No. 5 — Joe Milton
No. 6 — DJ Turner
No. 6 — Cornelius Johnson
No. 8 — Ronnie Bell
No. 10 — Dylan McCaffrey
No. 12 — Josh Ross
No. 12 — Chris Evans
No. 15 — Chris Hinton
No. 15 — Giles Jackson
No. 17 — Sammy Faustin
No. 18 — Luiji Vilain
No. 19 — Kwity Paye
No. 19 — Mike Sainristil
No. 20 — Brad Hawkins
No. 22 — Gemon Green
No. 23 — Michael Barrett
No. 24 — Zach Charbonnet
No. 25 — Hassan Haskins
No. 30 — Daxton Hill
No. 31 — Vincent Gray

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donovan Edwards Just Outside Of SI All-American's Top 10

As Michigan top running back target, Donovan Edwards is one of the most versatile offensive threats in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

Freshmen Faces: Jeffrey Persi

Jeffrey Persi has the look of a future star at offensive tackle.

BrandonBrown

The Five Most Interesting Things Ronnie Bell Said

Ronnie Bell talked the quarterback battle, Josh Gattis' offense, this weird offseason and more with Jon Jansen.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Report: Big Ten To Release Football Schedule Tomorrow Morning

Ever since the Big Ten was the first Power 5 conference to go to a conference-only schedule, people have been waiting to see what the schedule would look like. Apparently, tomorrow morning we'll have our answer.

BrandonBrown

Burke And LeVert Both Go For 30-Plus In NBA Restart

Trey Burke and Caris LeVert are the most recent Michigan basketball players from the team's 2013 title-contending squad to log impact performances in the NBA.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Vincent Gray In 2020

Michigan appears to be set at cornerback with Vincent Gray ready to take the next step.

BrandonBrown

2022 In-State Three-Star Nolan Ziegler Nets Michigan Offer

Michigan has identified Nolan Ziegler as one of the best junior recruits in the state, and the Wolverines offered the 2022 prospect on Saturday.

Eric Rutter

Freshmen Faces: Makari Paige

Michigan is going to look for some young depth at safety.

BrandonBrown

Landing Rocco Spindler Would Give Michigan Big Ten's Best OL Class

If Michigan can land a pledge from offensive guard Rocco Spindler this weekend, the Wolverines would run away with the best offensive line class in the Big Ten.

Eric Rutter

Salt & Pepper On Pro Football Focus' Top 50 Big Board For The 2021 NFL Draft

Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson are both future NFL players, but where will they be drafted?

BrandonBrown