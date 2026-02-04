Jake Butt, Devin Gardner Praise Michigan’s New Football Coaching Staff

On Wednesday morning, former Michigan football stars Jake Butt and Devin Gardner talked about Kyle Whittingham and the new coaching staff on The Blue Print podcast.

The duo talked a lot about quarterback Bryce Underwood, but also about how the new regime is preparing.

Michigan has a leader in Whittingham. @Jbooty88 talks about his conversation with the coaching staff. @devingardnerXCI pic.twitter.com/o3rWNxChgS — THE BLUE PRINT (@TheBluePrintUM) February 4, 2026

“Whittingham is a leader, period,” Butt said. “There is no questioning that.”

A big reason that Butt believes that is due to Whittingham having the pieces in place to set up his student-athletes to succeed.

“We talked about Bryce (Underwood), he just talked about having a plan in place,” Butt said. “He said right away you could tell that Bryce has this hunger, thirst and desire to be great, but it was on him (Whittingham) and this staff to put a plan in place, an environment to allow him to thrive. They have a full-time quarterback coach, they have an offseason plan, they have a spring ball plan… Everything has already been mapped out.”

All the things Butt pointed out should lead to massive strides for the Michigan offense. Underwood had glimpses of looking really good; however, it didn’t seem like there was a ton of growth from week one to the bowl game against Texas.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Underwood threw for over 2,000 yards with 11 passing touchdowns and six more on the ground. With this new staff, the quarterback play should be one of many things we see improve heading into the 2026 season.

Gardner, who was a former quarterback for the Wolverines, chimed in while Butt was talking with sarcasm.

“No way he’s (Whittingham) not just a fan of some talented guy,” Garner joked. “Wait, did you say plan?”

It can only be assumed that the sarcastic remarks were slight disses at the previous coaching staff’s inability to find success with Underwood and the Wolverines.

