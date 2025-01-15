Could Penn State's pain be Michigan football's gain?
After having the 131st-ranked passing offense in 2024, Michigan is looking to shore up the issues that caused it. The Wolverines moved on from Kirk Campbell, signed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, veteran Mikey Keene from Fresno State, and signed three big-bodied freshmen in the 2025 cycle.
The Wolverines have been shopping around looking for some more bodies from the portal. Michigan could throw in the towel and be down after landing 6-5 Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley and 5-11 UMass receiver Anthony Simpson. The portal will re-open come spring and the Wolverines could wait until then to re-assess what they want to do for fall.
However, there were a pair of new entrants into the portal on Tuesday and both came from Penn State. The Nittany Lions' two leading receivers Harrison Wallace and Omari Evans both entered the portal, could Michigan look to target one of those two?
Either would make sense for Michigan. After PSU landed two receivers from the portal itself, Wallace and Evans are looking to go somewhere to star. Both have one season of eligibility remaining and both have proven they can play in the Big Ten Conference.
Wallace probably makes the most sense, however. The 6-1 playmaker out of Montgomery (AL) finished second on the team behind TE Tyler Warren and caught 46 receptions for 720 yards and four scores. He finished his Penn State career hauling in 84 catches for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns. The former four-star recruit wasn't highly recruited and didn't have too many offers, but he should be highly targeted as a graduate transfer.
Evans, on the other hand, isn't quite as proven as Wallace but his speed isn't hard to notice. James Franklin is on record calling Evans' speed a superpower. During his three-year stay with Penn State, Evans totaled 30 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2024, Evans caught 21 receptions for 415 yards and five touchdowns.
Michigan doesn't have many 'proven' players on its roster currently. And the only Wolverine that came close to resembling what Wallace did in 2024 would've been McCulley when he was with Indiana in 2023 when he caught a team-high 644 yards.
It's not quite known if Michigan is interested in either Wallace or Evans, or if contact has been made, but if the Wolverines would choose to go that route it would make all the sense in the world for both parties.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN predicts Michigan football's starting QB in 2025
REPORT: Michigan DC Wink Martindale interviewing for NFL job
Jaylen Pile on the '26 Michigan class: 'We’re definitely going to continue what '25 started'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7