Michigan Football defender called for the weakest penalty you'll ever see
With Michigan holding a 23-10 lead over Fresno State late in the fourth quarter, defensive back Makari Paige intercepted a pass from QB Mikey Keene, ending any hopes of the Bulldogs making it a game late...or so it seemed. Paige's interception would ultimately be overturned thanks to one of the weakest 'roughing the passer' calls that you'll ever see at any level of football.
In the video below, you can see senior edge rusher TJ Guy gently making contact with Keene long after the ball was released. To his credit, Keene did one hell of an acting job in making it seem far worse than what it really was.
The penalty ultimately led to Fresno State having a redzone opportunity with a chance to bring the game to within a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, junior CB Will Johnson had other ideas.
The Wolverines will now turn their attention to a massive non-conference matchup with No. 4 Texas in Ann Arbor this weekend. It's the first regular season matchup between the two programs, and there's no question that the outcome will carry ramifications in the playoff picture moving forward. That game is set to kickoff at NOON on FOX.
