Wolverine Digest

JUST IN: Michigan Football defender enters transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines are losing a defender to transfer portal.

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With the spring session underway, the first Michigan Wolverine is entering the transfer portal in this cycle. According to his agent, offensive/defensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti intends to enter the portal and explore his options elsewhere.

The former three-star recruit was rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Connecticut during the 2022 recruiting cycle, but he never quite established himself as a contributor in Ann Arbor. Lorenzetti did not see any game action in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Here's a closer look at some of his accomplishments prior to arriving at the University of Michigan:

Prep
• Attended The Loomis Chaffee School (2022) coached by Jeff Moore; previously attended Selwyn House coached by Anthony Lukca
• Helped Loomis Chaffee to a 9-1 record in 2021 including a victory in the Todd Marble Bowl
• Loomis Chaffee’s fall 2020 season canceled due to COVID
• Transferred from Selwyn House School in Québec, Canada, ahead of the 2020 season

Key Statistics
• Part of a Pelicans offense that averaged 34 points per game his senior year in 2021
• Helped lead a unit that had multiple 300-yard rushing performances with 19 rushing TDs on the season
• The offensive line was the team’s Player of the Game following its 35-26 win over Avon Old Farms

Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 647 overall player nationally, the No. 56 tackle and the No. 1 player in the state of Connecticut
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 45 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 1 player from Connecticut
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 59 player from his region, the No. 52 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player in Connecticut
• Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 3 player in the state of Connecticut

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Dusty May 'expects' a Michigan basketball veteran to return to Ann Arbor in 2025-26

Dusty May speaks on Tre Donaldson transferring: 'It's complicated on a number of levels'

What makes Michigan football so excited about 4-star freshman CB Shamari Earls

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football