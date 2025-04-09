JUST IN: Michigan Football defender enters transfer portal
With the spring session underway, the first Michigan Wolverine is entering the transfer portal in this cycle. According to his agent, offensive/defensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti intends to enter the portal and explore his options elsewhere.
The former three-star recruit was rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Connecticut during the 2022 recruiting cycle, but he never quite established himself as a contributor in Ann Arbor. Lorenzetti did not see any game action in 2022, 2023, and 2024.
Here's a closer look at some of his accomplishments prior to arriving at the University of Michigan:
Prep
• Attended The Loomis Chaffee School (2022) coached by Jeff Moore; previously attended Selwyn House coached by Anthony Lukca
• Helped Loomis Chaffee to a 9-1 record in 2021 including a victory in the Todd Marble Bowl
• Loomis Chaffee’s fall 2020 season canceled due to COVID
• Transferred from Selwyn House School in Québec, Canada, ahead of the 2020 season
Key Statistics
• Part of a Pelicans offense that averaged 34 points per game his senior year in 2021
• Helped lead a unit that had multiple 300-yard rushing performances with 19 rushing TDs on the season
• The offensive line was the team’s Player of the Game following its 35-26 win over Avon Old Farms
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 647 overall player nationally, the No. 56 tackle and the No. 1 player in the state of Connecticut
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 45 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 1 player from Connecticut
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 59 player from his region, the No. 52 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player in Connecticut
• Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 3 player in the state of Connecticut
