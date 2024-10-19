Michigan Football defender ruled OUT for the rest of the 2024 season
Even after coming off of the bye week, the Wolverines are still battling injuries. On its latest injury report prior to the Illinois' game, the Wolverines officially noted there was one season-ending injury sustained.
Defensive back, Ja'Den McBurrows, will miss the rest of the 2024 football season. While he wasn't a starter, McBurrows was a key rotational piece for the Michigan secondary. He played in the first four games of the season before missing both the Minnesota and Washington games with an injury.
McBurrows, a senior, has dealt with injuries throughout his Michigan career. The Florida native missed the entire 2022 season and has appeared in 19 total games since coming to Ann Arbor in 2021. McBurrows was the backup to Mike Sainristil last season and was in a fight with Zeke Berry to start at nickel for the Wolverines this season, but Berry won the job.
In his three-year playing career, he has recorded 13 tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups in 19 games. The Wolverines will continue to lean on guys like Aamir Hall -- who has also battled injuries --, Myles Pollard, Brandyn Hillman, and Wesley Walker to rotate in to help the secondary.
