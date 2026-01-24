Michigan Football Defender Hints at Potential Number Change for 2026 Season

Michigan saw a lot of players from its secondary enter the transfer portal. But the Wolverines were able to retain a few of them and get them back in Ann Arbor for the 2026 season, like Zeke Berry and Jordan Young. While those two came back, starters Brandyn Hillman, TJ Metcalf, and Jayden Sanders all left.

With Hillman gone, the No. 6 jersey is up for grabs, and rising sophomore Jordan Young hinted at a potential number change on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The jersey change would make sense for Young — if it happens. He wore No. 6 in high school and during all of his Michigan photo shoots, during recruiting visits, he wore No. 6. But with Hillman wearing it this past season, Young wore No. 14 for his true freshman year.

Young's freshman season

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The true freshman played in 12 games for Michigan. He saw 148 snaps on defense and played three different positions under Wink Martindale. The Wolverines had Young playing Nickel, free safety, and strong safety this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Young had a 56.8 defensive grade, which was No. 50 on the Wolverines' defense. He was good against the run, however, and PFF gave him a 73.7 run defensive grade, which was No. 9 on the team.

Young struggled in coverage this season as a young defender. He had a 53.1 coverage grade and allowed 11 receptions on 16 targets that came his way.

Expect to see a lot of Young in 2026

There is a reason that Michigan made a point to bring Young back after he entered the portal. The Wolverines needed some safety help, and even after both Rod Moore announced his return, along with getting Memphis' safety Chris Bracy, Young is in line to play early this season.

Young has the ability to play Nickel, which he could backup either Zeke Berry or Smith Snowden there. But the Wolverines will likely run a 4-2-5 defense under Jay Hill, which means there will be five defensive backs on the field. Figure Jyaire Hill, Berry, Snowden, and Bracy will be four of them.

If Moore is fully healthy, he is probably the fifth, but guys like Shamari Earls, Mason Curtis, and Young will all play a lot next season and they give the Wolverines some solid depth behind their starters.