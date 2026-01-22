Three Michigan Football Players Among Nation's Best in Early 2026 Player Rankings

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a 9-4 season in 2025, and the maize and blue will look a whole lot different in 2026. Michigan brings back several key playmakers from its nine-win squad, but Sherrone Moore and several of the other coaches are now gone.

Former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was hired, who then brought in his own staff — while retaining three coaches from Moore's staff — and Michigan will be running a different scheme this season.

While the football season is months away, On3 recently projected the top 100 players for the 2026 season and there were three Wolverines who made the list.

Jyaire Hill - No. 13

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jyaire Hill is one of the steadiest corners in the country. A standout in zone, the 6-foot-2 Wolverine beat national averages in Clamp Rate (24.5 percent), yards/target (4.8) and yards/coverage snap (0.6)," On3 wrote.

Entering the 2025 season, some outlets projected Hill as a top-20 draft pick for the upcoming draft. While that didn't pan out, Hill was still an All-Big Ten honorable mention for his play last year. Hill had 36 tackles, three TFLs, one sack, and one interception for the Wolverines' defense.

Entering 2026, Hill is slotted in as Michigan's top CB on the roster and the Wolverines will have Zeke Berry, Shamari Earls, and Utah transfer Smith Snowden surrounding him.

Jordan Marshall - No. 30

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After leading Michigan in rushing in 2025 with 932 yards and 10 touchdowns — 2026 will be Marshall's team. Justice Haynes, who suffered a midseason injury last year, is now with Georgia Tech and Marshall will be the lead back.

The Wolverines have five-star Savion Hiter coming into the room, along with returning Bryson Kuzdzal, and getting former No. 1 RB Taylor Tatum from Oklahoma — who will likely start out at safety. But none of them are going to challenge Marshall for the lead spot.

Utah was a dynamic rushing team a year ago and Jason Beck will only help Marshall become even more explosive in an open offense.

John Henry Daley - No. 60

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Henry Daley was as good as they come this past season. Even with a season-ending injury, Daley was an All-American, finished seventh in the nation with 11.5 sacks, and fifth in the nation with 17.5 TFLs.

Michigan lost both of its starting edge rushers: Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, and adding a talent like Daley is massive for the Wolverines' defense. Assuming he can get back to full health for the season, Daley should instantly become one of the top edge rushers in the Big Ten.