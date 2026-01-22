National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction Involving Michigan Football in 2026

Michigan is coming off of a 9-4 season in which the Wolverines fell to rival Ohio State for the first time since 2019 and missed the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row. The Wolverines moved on from second-year head coach Sherrone Moore for cause after an investigation revealed that Moore was having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

The Wolverines hired long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, and the Michigan football team will look much different in 2026. Key players came back like Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, and Andrew Marsh, but the Wolverines have a mostly new coaching staff and schemes will be different.

Despite the changes, Fox Sports' RJ Young predicted Michigan to make the College Football Playoff in 2026 — in Year 1 of the Kyle Whittingham era.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Whittingham finally has the chance to coach at a program benefiting his resume as one of the best coaches of the last 20 years. While at Utah, his teams finished without a winning record just three times, made a New Year’s Six Bowl four times and won 10 games or more in four out of the last seven years.

"At Michigan, he’ll have the resources to procure and develop the most talented team of his career. What’s in place already though, especially quarterback Bryce Underwood, is more than enough for the Wolverines to make the CFP."

Michigan looks to get back into the College Football Playoff

It took awhile, but once Jim Harbaugh got Michigan into the playoff -— he didn't stop. The Wolverines fell in the first round of the CFP in both 2021 and 2022, to Georgia and TCU, respectively. But in 2023, Michigan capitalized and won the championship after beating both Alabama and Washington.

Since Harbaugh left for the NFL, Michigan hasn't reached the playoff in back-to-back seasons. The Wolverines' schedule won't be easy, but we are certain that Michigan's coaching will be better. Development should be better. Bryce Underwood should be better with a dedicated QB coach and a scheme that will fit his ability.

In the 12-team playoff, teams can afford a loss or two, so Michigan will have a gauntlet of a schedule, but if with the talent Michigan has and the coaching — the Wolverines have a fighter's chance to get back into the thick of it.