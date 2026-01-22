Michigan Football Gains Another Commitment in Class of 2026

On Tuesday, Michigan added former Cal commit, and 2026 prospect, Ernest Nunley, but he isn't the only one this week.

On Thursday, the Wolverines added kicker Jacob Baggett to the class. Baggett, from Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School, is ranked as the No. 8 kicker in the 2026 cycle, per Chris Sailer Kicking.

"Jacob is a fantastic high school kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with a live leg. Jacob does an outstanding job on field goal. He hits a pure ball, gets great height on easily has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. Jacob drives the ball 65+ yards, with 4.15+ hang time. He is a competitor who thrives under pressure. There is big upside here. Jacob has all the tools to dominate at the next level. Look for him to dominate his senior season picking up additional college offers along the way. He is a pleasure to work with. Excellent prospect."

According to MaxPreps, Baggett made 6-of-7 field goals this season with a long of 48 yards. He went 121-131 on extra points.

Kerry Coombs continues to make waves

Sherrone Moore added former Ohio State coach Kerry Coombs to his staff just days before he was fired. Kyle Whittingham kept Coombs on his staff, and he has made waves in recruiting for his special teams unit.

The Wolverines added a kicker, punter, and two long snappers from the transfer portal. While Michigan did lose both K Micah Drescher and LS Colton Dermer, who were both 2026 pledges, Coombs helped matters by landing Baggett.

Michigan's special teams was fantastic under Jim Harbaugh and Jay Harbaugh. But under Moore and former ST coordinator JB Brown, the unit really slipped.

With Coombs leading the show and the quality of players he has brought in, we would expect Michigan's special teams to look much better across the board in 2026.