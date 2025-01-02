Michigan Football: Former 4-star and true freshman enters transfer portal
Michigan has lost one of its 2024 signees to the transfer portal after one season in Ann Arbor, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Former four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle has entered his name into the portal. Wafle committed and signed with the Wolverines as the 445th-ranked player in the '24 cycle, according to the Composite.
The Princeton (NJ) Hun School lineman was previously a Notre Dame commitment before he flipped his commitment to the maize and blue to play for Sherrone Moore in his first season as head coach.
The 6-foot-2, 298-pound defensive lineman didn't see a snap on defense or special teams this season for Michigan, which means he will have four years of eligibility remaining to use for whichever school he chooses to go. The loss of Wafle could hurt in the recruitment of his brother.
Michigan has been a top school for Luke Wafle. The younger Wafle is a four-star Edge and has been to visit the Wolverines several times. He is ranked as the 221st player in the Composite for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
PFF grades: Michigan player grades, snap counts to know after Wolverines beat Alabama
What the national media is saying about Michigan football after win over Alabama
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7