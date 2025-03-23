Michigan Football: Derrick Moore named a top-10 edge rusher heading into 2025
It was a must for Michigan to do whatever it could to retain Derrick Moore and TJ Guy after losing three starters from last year's defensive line. Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart ran out of eligibility but Sherrone Moore and Co. retained both Moore and Guy for the 2025 season which makes the Wolverines' defensive line one of the top lines heading into next season.
While Guy wasn't ranked heading into his final season of college football, Moore was ranked No. 10 by Pro Football Focus. The senior edge rusher was ranked as the tenth-best returning edge rusher for the '25 season.
"Moore was one of the most efficient pass-rushers in the country last year. His 23.1% pass-rush win rate was fourth among all FBS edges while his 86.5 pass-rush grade was sixth in the Big Ten.
"Moore has very good bend and a bull rush that can knock back even the largest offensive tackles. With Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Josaiah Stewart off to the league, it’ll be up to him and top-10 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny to lead the next era of dominant defensive linemen in Ann Arbor."
As a starter in 2024, Moore recorded 23 tackles, six TFLs, and four sacks for Michigan. He will pair with Guy who was tied for second on the team with seven TFLs and 5.5 sacks. Moore came to Michigan in the 2022 class where he de-committed from Oklahoma to sign with the Wolverines. He was a top-50 prospect and he has one more season to show why he was such a high four-star recruit.
Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was also named a top-10 returning defensive lineman.
