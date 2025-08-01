Michigan Football: Every Madden 26 rating for former Wolverines in the NFL
The new edition of Madden Football comes out on August 14. This past week, Madden 26 has been releasing ratings for players in the game. On Friday, it released every rating of every player who will debut on a team in the game -- no free agents.
We are going to look through and find every former Michigan football player to see how they are rated by Madden 26. Former Wolverines' star QB J.J. McCarthy is entering Year 1 as the starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings, but the video game series isn't too high on McCarthy -- he is rated a 73 overall. Leading the charge is star Lions' edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions' franchise defensive player is rated as a 93 overall.
Here is every former Michigan player who will be in Madden 26.
LE Aidan Hutcinson (Lions) - 93 overall
WR Nico Collins (Texans) - 89 overall
FS Jabrill Peppers (Patriots) - 86 overall
SS Josh Metellus (Vikings) - 82 overall
LE Rashan Gary (Packers) - 82 overall
RG Mike Onwenu (Patriots) - 82 overall
DT Mason Graham (Browns) - 80 overall
CB DJ Turner (Bengals) - 79 overall
CB Jourdan Lewis (Jaguars) - 79 overall
RG Cesar Ruiz (Saints) - 79 overall
DT Kenneth Grant (Dolphins) - 78 overall
RE Mike Danna (Chiefs) - 78 overall
RB Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks) - 78 overall
CB Daxton Hill (Bengals) - 77 overall
RE Kwity Paye (Colts) - 77 overall
CB Mike Sainristil (Commanders) - 77 overall
ROLB Devin Bush (Browns) - 75 overall
CB Will Johnson (Cardinals) - 75 overall
RG Graham Glasgow (Lions) - 75 overall
LG Jon Runyan (Giants) - 75 overall
RB Blake Corum (Rams) - 74 overall
LE Josh Uche (Eagles) - 74 overall
DT Kris Jenkins (Bengals) - 74 overall
LE David Ojabo (Ravens) - 73 overall
QB J.J. McCarthy (Vikings) - 73 overall
TE Colston Loveland (Bears) - 73 overall
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Saints) - 73 overall
RE Josaiah Stewart (Rams) - 72 overall
TE Luke Schoonmaker (Cowboys) - 71 overall
QB Joe Milton (Cowboys) - 71 overall
CB Ambry Thomas (Vikings) - 71 overall
MLB Junior Colson (Chargers) - 71 overall
RB Kalel Mullings (Titans) - 70 overall
WR Roman Wilson (Steelers) - 70 overall
TE Erick All (Bengals) - 70 overall
LG Zak Zinter (Browns) - 70 overall
LG Ben Bredeson (Bucs) - 69 overall
C Olu Oluwatimi (Seahawks) - 69 overall
RB Hassan Haskins (Chargers) - 69 overall
WR Ronnie Bell (Lions) - 69 overall
P Brad Robbins (Bills) - 69 overall
K Jake Moody (49ers) - 69 overall
CB David Long (Colts) - 69 overall
DT Mike Morris (Seahawks) - 68 overall
RB Donovan Edwards (Jets) - 68 overall
TE AJ Barner (Seahawks) - 67 overall
WR Cornelius Johnson (Packers) - 67 overall
RE Braiden McGregor (Jets) - 67 overall
LG Trevor Keegan (Eagles) - 66 overall
RE Cam Goode (Dolphins) - 66 overall
CB Josh Wallace (Rams) - 66 overall
MLB Mike Barrett (Raiders) - 65 overall
RT Myles Hinton (Eagles) - 65 overall
RG LaDarius Henderson (Texans) - 64 overall
RT Andrew Steuber (Bengals) - 63 overall
LT James Hudson (Giants) - 63 overall
LT Ryan Hayes (Dolphins) - 63 overall
TE Sean McKeon (Colts) - 63 overall
MLB Cam McGrone (Colts) - 63 overall
DT Chris Hinton (Chargers) - 63 overall
LE Jaylen Harrell (Titans) - 63 overall
LG Josh Priebe (Dolphins) - 61 overall
MLB Josh Ross (Seahawks) - 58 overall
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football predicted to land 2027 lineman from Texas
Fall Camp: Top Michigan football battles to watch ahead of 2025 season opener
CBS Sports ranks Michigan's 2025 schedule to the rest of the Big Ten Conference
Michigan football lands transfer portal specialist
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team