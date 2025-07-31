Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football freshman jersey numbers for 2025 season

Here's the number for every Wolverine from the 2025 cycle.

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan football kicked off fall camp on Wednesday and the Wolverines also released their official 2025 roster. There weren't too many surprises -- other than one notable omission. There were a few number changes, like DL Rayshaun Benny going back to No. 26 and DB Rod Moore going back to his famous No. 19 look.

While Michigan fans have grown used to the veterans on the team, there are some fresh faces to see as well in 2025. With fall camp underway, we now know the numbers for every freshman from the 2025 cycle.

Bryce Underwoo
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DB Shamari Earls - No. 2
WR Andrew Marsh - No. 4
WR Jamar Browder - No. 6
LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - No. 12
DB Jordan Young - No. 14
QB Chase Herbstreit - No. 15
QB Bryce Underwood - No. 19
DB Elijah Dotson - No. 22
RB Donovan Johnson - No. 26
RB Jasper Parker - No. 27
DB Jayden Sanders - No. 27
DB Kainoa Winston - No. 28
LB Chase Taylor - No. 29
Edge Julius Holly - No. 37
TE Eli Owens - No. 45
DL Travis Moten - No. 57
OL Andrew Babalola - No. 65
OL Avery Gach - No. 74
OL Kaden Strayhorn - No. 75
OL Ty Haywood - No. 79
WR Jacob Washington - No. 84
DL Benny Patterson - No. 93
Edge Nate Marshall - No. 94
DL Bobby Kanka - No. 99

