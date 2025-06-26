Michigan football gifted $6 million for facilities upgrades and renovations
To stay relevant in college football recruiting, your facilities have to be top-notch. A "wow" factor is required when competing with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. The Michigan football program knows that, and they have recently taken drastic steps to remain beyond relevant in the facilities race. They completed a $14 million project that included a revamped locker room with new seating and digital lighting for player nameplates. They also added some swag features such as a bowling alley and a golf simulator.
To help offset the massive price tag associated with the overhaul, the Lester Family (Matt and Nicole) gifted the program $6 million. Their only requirements were that the players' lounge be named after the 2023 National Championship team, "Team 144 Players Lounge," and the barbershop to be named after defensive stalwart Mikey Sainristil, "Mike's Shop".
Alums, donors, and fans have been a power base for the Michigan athletic program for years. Here is what AD Warde Manuel had to say about the most recent donation.
"Matt and Nicole Lester have been nothing short of extraordinary in their unwavering support of our student-athletes, and our gratitude for their generosity knows no bounds."- Michigan AD Warde Manuel
With the shiny new facility ready to show off, Michigan has been bringing in swaths of elite recruits for official visits for the entire month of June. The visits appear to be paying off as Sherrone Moore and his staff have been securing elite commits left and right, and the trend looks to continue over the next few weeks. If you build it, they will come.
