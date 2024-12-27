Michigan Football: QB Jadyn Davis improving in 'leaps and bounds' during bowl prep
There's a lot of excitement surrounding Michigan football again after the Wolverines landed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and knocked off then-No. 2 Ohio State, 13-10, in Columbus in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Underwood's signing has fans anxious to see the No. 1 overall prospect take the field as early as next year, but current true freshman signal-caller Jadyn Davis is another young player who will compete for Michigan's starting QB job in 2025.
Speaking to the media on Friday, U-M tight ends coach and interim offensive coordinator Steve Casula said Davis has improved in "leaps and bounds" during practices leading up to the Wolverines' matchup with No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
"Really good, doing a good job," Casula said. "Jadyn's another guy that I'd be remiss not to mention the leaps and bounds he's taken over the last two weeks or so. He's doing really well."
During a toy drive event he hosted in his home city of Charlotte (N.C.), Davis told local reporters he planned to stay at Michigan and compete with Underwood next year. Michigan has also added Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, who will bring multiple seasons of starting experience to Ann Arbor in 2025. The Wolverines' current starter, Davis Warren, is expected to start in the bowl game, but has yet to make a decision regarding his future with the program.
In the transfer portal era, landing a player of Underwood's caliber at the quarterback position almost always has repercussions within a program. That's true of Michigan as well, with redshirt sophomores Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji each entering the portal during the winter window. Davis, however, hasn't shown any outward signs of being deterred by the Wolverines' signing of Underwood.
"We made this observation about Jadyn during pregame against Ohio State. If you had to pick an intangible skill about JD2, it would be like he has that unflappable, just kind of not fazed by much," Casula said. "You wouldn't guess that there's been any kind of change in that respect. He's been great. The emotions of the game, and the vibe of playing the position, whatever 'it' is, Jadyn's got it."
Outside of expecting Warren to start, Michigan's plan at quarterback for the bowl game against Alabama isn't clear. There's been some speculation as to whether Davis will get a chance to showcase his abilities, while it's been more recently relieved that Orji will be available in the bowl game.
