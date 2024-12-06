Michigan Football LB and special teams ace enters the transfer portal
Michigan had three players enter the transfer portal on Friday. First, starting punter Tommy Doman put his name into the portal, then former highly-touted running back, Cole Cabana, followed suit. The third came later on when linebacker and special team's ace, Christian Boivin entered his name into the portal.
Boivin has one year of eligibility remaining at whichever school he chooses.
Boivin came to Ann Arbor in the 2021 class as a walk-on from Traverse City (MI). Boivin has earned his stripes on special teams during his time in Ann Arbor. In 2023, Boivin appeared in all 15 games and recorded nine tackles, along with blocking a punt against Maryland.
In 2024, Boivin appeared in eight games and advanced a blocked punt against Minnesota.
