Michigan makes change to annual Spring Game coverage over transfer portal concerns
As the Michigan Wolverines prepare for their Spring Game on April 19th, head coach Sherrone Moore has taken a unique stance on the broadcast of that game. According to MLive's Aaron McMann, the game will still be aired by the Big Ten Network, but it won't air until after the spring transfer portal window closes.
Some coaches have gone as far as cancelling their spring game altogether. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has been one of the most vocal about ending the annual event, taking a strong stance as to why he thinks it's necessary.
"The word tampering doesn't exist anymore...I do not want to open up to the outside world and have people watch our guys and say, 'He looks like a pretty good player, let's go get him'".- Nebraska HC Matt Rhule
Moore's approach to the issue seems to be a bit more thought out. Spring Games are valuable for the coaches to make assessments, and they're also a fan favorite. Sadly, the transfer portal has made some coaches gun shy about parading their most talented players out for other programs to scout. Taking a stance of limiting that exposure is a solid way forward, but cancelling those games altogether seems overkill.
