RECRUITING NEWS: Michigan makes Top 6 for No. 1 overall recruit in 2026 class
The No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2026 class has put the Michigan Wolverines among his top choices, according to a report by On3 on Saturday. Jackson Cantwell, a 6-8, 305 pound offensive lineman out of Nixa (MO) has officially narrowed his focus down to six teams, and the Wolverines are squarely in the mix. Michigan is joined by Georgia, Miami, Missouri, Ohio State, and Oregon.
Heading into Saturday, On3 listed Missouri as the favorite to land the five-star monster, with Nebraska, Alabama, and Georgia also receiving over a 10 percent chance. Ironically, neither Nebraska or Alabama made the final six. Although it still seems like Mizzou is the team to beat in this recruitment, there's no question that Michigan has NIL resources that few other programs can match - which is exactly why Bryce Underwood (the No. 1 overall prospect in 2025) is currently in Ann Arbor and not in Baton Rouge. And with the Wolverines presumably set to add two five-star offensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class (Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood), adding another five-star prospect up front in 2026 would be massive for the Michigan offense.
Here's what 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say about Cantwell:
Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect.
It sounds like Cantwell wants to make a decision before he begins his senior year, meaning we could hear an announcement in the coming weeks. Until then, the Wolverines will need to battle his home state program of Mizzou, along with the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, and Georgia to close the deal.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
Donovan Edwards dunks on Ohio State: 'They ain't getting no gold pants either'
Rivals' national recruiting analyst predicts Michigan football to land 2026 5-star QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7