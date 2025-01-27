Michigan Football: Mason Graham only defensive tackle to achieve incredible feat
Following a stellar career at the University of Michigan, defensive lineman Mason Graham is now taking his talents to the NFL. Given how dominant he was in pretty much every phase of the game defensively, it's not all that surprising to see that most projections have Graham projected to go very early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Monday, PFF College released various grades for defenders from the 2024 season. As it turns out, Graham was unquestionably the best defensive tackle in all of college football, finishing as the only DT with a pass rush and run defense grade of over 80.
Graham capped off his Michigan career by becoming a unanimous first team All-American in 2024, cementing himself as one of the greatest defensive tackles to ever come through Ann Arbor. He departs as a two-time Big Ten champion, Rose Bowl defensive MVP, and a National Champion. Oh, and he also leaves with a perfect 3-0 record against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Here's a closer look at some of his top accomplishments at the University of Michigan:
At Michigan
• Two-time All-American (unanimous first team, 2024; second team, 2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023-24; first team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Outland Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Nagurski Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 39 games with 27 starts along the defensive line
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Report: Michigan football no longer getting visit from a top 2025 target
Five Michigan players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7