Michigan football misses out on coveted CB
At one point in time, Michigan was in good shape to land Washington cornerback Thaddeus Dixon. But as time moved on, the Wolverines started to trend away from the No. 2 ranked available cornerback. On Saturday, Dixon made it official and committed to North Carolina over Michigan.
Dixon didn't make his visit to Ann Arbor. Instead, he took a visit to both Ole Miss and North Carolina. The chance to play for future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick was too hard to pass up for Dixon.
Dixon was a JUCO star before transferring to Washington where he spent the past two seasons, including being a part of playing in the National Championship Game to Michigan. In the past two seasons with the Huskies, Dixon has played a total of 26 games, recording 66 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 18 PBUs, and forcing a fumble.
This past season, Dixon had an 81.8 PFF coverage rating, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten among cornerbacks with 100-plus snaps. He was targeted a team-high 51 times, but gave up just 23 receptions for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns
Michigan recently added former Louisiana CB Caleb Anderson.
