Report: Where Michigan Football stands with No. 2 transfer portal CB
Michigan has swung and missed with several top cornerback prospects from the transfer portal. The Wolverines were hoping to land both Arizona standout corners Emmanuel Karnley and Tacario Davis, but both went elsewhere. Michigan also missed out on Pitt cornerback Ryland Gandy who committed to Indiana.
The Wolverines were hoping to right their wrongs by adding the No. 2 available transfer cornerback, Thaddeus Dixon. According to On3, Dixon was supposed to visit Ann Arbor on Sunday, but he didn't make the visit after all.
He has, however, taken visits to both Ole Miss and North Carolina and he hasn't ruled out a return to Washington. With not making the visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan doesn't appear to be in great shape for the Husky.
Dixon was a JUCO star before transferring to Washington where he spent the past two seasons, including being a part of playing in the National Championship Game to Michigan. In the past two seasons with the Huskies, Dixon has played a total of 26 games, recording 66 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 18 PBUs, and forcing a fumble.
This past season, Dixon had an 81.8 PFF coverage rating, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten among cornerbacks with 100-plus snaps. He was targeted a team-high 51 times, but gave up just 23 receptions for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Michigan recently added former Louisiana CB Caleb Anderson.
