Michigan Football moves into Top 10 in latest recruiting rankings
The Michigan Wolverines are starting to make a lot of noise on the recruiting trail once again, and it's had a big impact on the latest national rankings. According to On3, the Wolverines now have the No. 10 ranked 2025 recruiting class nationally, trailing only Ohio State and Oregon within the Big Ten conference.
Here's a look at On3's current Top 10:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Georgia
- Auburn
- Texas
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Michigan
Over the last week, Michigan has added five-star OL Andrew Babalola, 4-star DL Benny Patterson, and 4-star CB Shamari Earls - bringing Michigan's current 2025 class to 18 commitments.
Current 2025 Commits:
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
- Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
