Michigan Football OC Chip Lindsey visits elite 2026 quarterback prospect

Jerred Johnson

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore leads the Wolverines into 2024, as the reigning national champions look to build on history-making 2023 season.
Newly hired Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has wasted no time getting to work on the recruiting trail, visiting schools and prospects all across the country. With one five-star blue chip quarterback on the current roster in QB Bryce Underwood, Lindsey is determined to make landing high caliber quarterback talent the norm in Ann Arbor. Recently he visited the No. 168 ranked player in the 2026 class, quarterback Oscar Rios. While Rios does not yet hold a Michigan offer, it is apparent that Lindsey sees his talent and is keeping a very close eye on the young gunslinger.

Here is what Rios had to say to On3's EJ Holland about the visit.

"It was pretty big for me to have him stop by and check me out. It was amazing having him there. I got to perform in front of him. It was a great feeling to have him see me in person."

On300 QB prospect, Oscar Rios

The 6-3, 180-pound Rios completed 73 percent of his passes last year and is a three-year starter. He has a quick release and surprising arm strength. Rios went on to talk about Michigan being a solid contender in his recruitment due to the fact that they are always in the National Championship discussion and their solid culture. While it remains to see if Michigan will offer, it sure looks like they are very intrigued with the young prospect.

