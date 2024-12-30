REPORT: Michigan Football leads for another elite, 4-star running back prospect
Michigan's approach to recruiting running backs has changed under first-year position coach Tony Alford.
The Wolverines landed a pair of Top 400 prospects in four-stars Jasper Parker and Donovan Johnson in the 2025 class, and have their sights set on a pair of elite running back recruits in the 2026 class as well.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Michigan is the current leader for four-star Forney (Texas) tailback Javian Osborne, the No. 69 overall prospect and No. 5 running back in the 2026 recruiting cycle. This new report comes just one day after Wiltfong reported the Wolverines also lead for five-star Mineral (Va.) Louisa County tailback Savion Hiter, the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 1 running back in the class.
Michigan will have stiff competition in both races for these elite 2026 running backs. In addition to the Wolverines, Osborne — a Texas native — is being heavily pursued by the in-state Longhorns. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder is also drawing interest from Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas A&M among 32 total scholarship offers.
Meanwhile, Hiter has a 'who's who' of potential suitors, with powerhouse programs such as Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State and other joining Michigan in pursuit. The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder has drawn 25 offers in total, per 247Sports.
With the second signing period of the 2025 cycle still to come in February, Michigan has put together the No. 9 class in the country, with multiple targets remaining on their board. Looking ahead to the 2026 class, the Wolverines already have commitments from four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. Adding a pair of elite running backs like Osborne and Hiter would be a massive development for Michigan in next year's cycle.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI