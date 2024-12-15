Michigan Football: Quarterback Davis Warren on bowl game, future in Ann Arbor
There's no question that the quarterback room at Michigan is going to look very different in 2025 than it looked in 2024. As of this writing, the Wolverines have already had two quarterbacks from this year's squad enter the transfer portal - Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal. But with the arrival of five-star QB Bryce Underwood, along with the fact that Michigan is shopping for an experienced QB in the portal, the future for the remaining quarterbacks on Michigan's roster remains uncertain.
When it comes to senior Davis Warren, he say's that he's still weighing his options about his future in Ann Arbor. Warren won the starting job during fall camp heading into the 2024 season, but he was replaced after throwing six interceptions in the first three games. After four games in a backup role, Warren would ultimately work himself back into the starting lineup, helping lead the Wolverines to a rivalry wins over Michigan State and Ohio State.
According to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News, Warren said his current plan is to play in the bowl game against Alabama on Dec 31. When it comes to his future at Michigan beyond this season, Warren told Chengelis, "gotta see how things go."
Regardless of what Warren decides to do, he'll have one more year of eligibility after this season. Whether or not he spends that final year in Ann Arbor is yet to be determined, but it stands to reason that we'll hear an announcement soon from the veteran quarterback.
At Michigan
- Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week (Sept. 2, 2024) following his first career start, a win over Fresno State
- Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2022-23-24)
- Named the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year (2021)
- Let's Go Do Community Award Winner (2024)
- Two-time letterman (2022-23)
- Has appeared in 16 games with eight starts at quarterback
