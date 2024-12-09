Michigan Football: RB Cole Cabana schedules visit with Big Ten foe
Not only is Michigan losing running backs Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings to graduation, the Wolverines have had two more enter the transfer portal. Senior Tavierre Dunlap entered the portal first and shortly after, sophomore Cole Cabana followed suit.
Cabana came to Michigan in the 2023 class and was the former 172nd-ranked player. But between injuries and players being in front of him on the depth chart, Cabana finished his two-year Michigan career with just two career carries -- both coming in his freshman season.
Without much tape on Cabana, teams will be looking back at his high school days, but the former Michigan product already has at least one team showing interest. It's been reported that fellow Big Ten school, Minnesota, will have Cabana in town for a visit.
The Gophers know all about the Wolverines' running backs. Michigan has done well on the ground in recent years against Minnesota and the Gophers would be adding a talent with major upside if they could land Cabana.
