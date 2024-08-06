Michigan RB Donovan Edwards on yet another major preseason award watch list
Another day, another preseason watch list for Michigan football running back, Donovan Edwards. Edwards, who has been the primary backup to Blake Corum the past two seasons, is in line to become the starter in Ann Arbor this upcoming season. Fans are viewing Edwards as the next great starting running back for the Michigan Wolverines. He has shown plenty of glimpses of excellence throughout his three-year Michigan career. He shined when Corum suffered a season-ending injury two years ago, and Edwards was elite against Washington last season in the national title.
To show preseason recognition for what Edwards has accomplished, he was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list on Tuesday. The award is given to the nation's best running back. He is also listed on the Maxwell watch list and the Walter Camp watch list.
Michigan has had just one Doak Walker winner and that was Chris Perry back in 2003. Edwards will attempt to make that a second this season.
Edwards and Kalel Mullings will likely become the next Michigan football duo in Ann Arbor. Edwards is that elite playmaker with breakway speed where Mullings is a powerful bowling ball who can get the tough yards.
Here is some information about Edwards, via MGoBlue:
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Big Ten Griffin-Grange Championship Game MVP (2022)
• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 28, 2022)
• Shared team Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021)
• First player with multiple 40-plus-yard TDs in the CFP National Championship Game (2024)
• Part of the first backfield duo in CFP National Championship Game history to rush for 100-plus yards (Blake Corum, 2024)
• Has appeared in 38 games with four starts at running back
