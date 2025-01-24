JUST IN: Michigan Football reaches out to Notre Dame transfer
The Michigan Wolverines are still on the hunt for some top transfer portal targets, and the latest target is a familiar name. Michigan fans might recognize Notre Dame offensive lineman Rocco Spindler from the national championship game back on Monday, but they might also recognize him as a former four-star recruit from the state of Michigan who was high on the Wolverines wish list back in 2021. Although Spindler certainly gave the Wolverines a serious look, he ultimately decided to take his talents to South Bend.
But is a return home in the cards for the 6-5, 325 pound OL from Clarkston (MI)? Just days after the Irish were defeated by the Buckeyes in the national championship game, Spindler entered his name into the transfer portal. On Thursday, 247Sports confirmed that Michigan has already reached out to the veteran lineman. As a two-year starter at Notre Dame, there's no question that the Wolverines could use his experience and talent in Ann Arbor in 2025 - and we all know how much head coach Sherrone Moore values o-line talent.
As a recruit, 247Sports Composite listed Spindler as the No. 3 recruit from the state of Michigan and the No. 3 overall IOL in the nation back in 2021. After four years, at Notre Dame, it's safe to say that he lived up to his high four-star ranking coming out of high school. As a transfer portal prospect, Spindler will likely have no shortage of options to choose from. But given his connection with the state of Michigan, you've got to imagine that the Wolverines will be a serious contender in this one.
Here's a closer look at his contributions to the Irish during the 2024 season, courtesy of FightingIrish.com:
AS A SENIOR (2024)
- at TEXAS A&M (8/31): Saw playing time on the offensive line during special teams in the win
- NORTHERN ILLINOIS (9/7): Played on the offensive line during special teams with four snaps played
- at PURDUE (9/15): Competed on the offensive line in the win for the Irish
- MIAMI UNIVERSITY (9/22): Started on the offensive line for the Irish in the win
- LOUISVILLE (9/28): Earned the start on the offensive line… played all 57 offensive snaps… added five snaps on special teams
- STANFORD (10/12): Started for the Irish on the offensive line and saw time on special teams in the win
- at GEORGIA TECH (10/19): Started on the offensive line… played all 67 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps
- at NAVY (10/26): Started on the offensive line… helped the Irish gain over 400 yards of offense
- FLORIDA STATE (11/09): Started on the offensive line and saw time on special teams
- VIRGINIA (11/16): Started for the Irish
- ARMY (11/23): Started on the offensive line in the win as the Irish put up over 460 yards of offense
- at USC (11/30): Started on the offensive line for the Irish… played integral role in the Irish posting over 400 yards of total offense for the fifth consecutive game
- INDIANA (12/20): Started on the offensive line for the Irish… helped the team gain 130 more rushing yards (193) than Indiana
- vs GEORGIA (1/2): Started on the offensive line in the victory… played all 64 offensive snaps of the game
- vs PENN STATE (1/9): Started on the offensive line for the Irish
- vs OHIO STATE (1/20): Started on the offensive line and played all 63 offensive snaps of the game
