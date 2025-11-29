Michigan Players Guard the ‘M’ Logo at Midfield After Ohio State’s Rivalry Win
Several minutes after the final horn sounded in No. 1 Ohio State’s 27–9 win over rival No. 15 Michigan on Saturday at The Big House, Wolverines players stood at midfield to guard their “M” logo.
In light of the events that transpired last year following Michigan’s 13–10 win over Ohio State, the Wolverines weren’t taking any chances on their home field.
“Gus, Michigan hasn’t left the field,” Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said to play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson on the television broadcast. “They’re guarding the ‘M’ as Ohio State sits with their fans.”
In the minutes following the aforementioned 2024 matchup, an ugly scene broke out at Ohio Stadium. Michigan players planted a Wolverines flag on the Buckeyes’ logo at midfield, sparking a fight between the two teams. It escalated to the point that police officers on the field used pepper spray to separate the players.
"I don't know all the details of it," Day said last year after the game. "But I know that those guys were looking to put a flag on our field and our guys weren't going to let that happen."
The postgame vibes this year were much calmer. Michigan did remain on the field for an extra few minutes before heading to the locker room once it was made clear that Ohio State did not plan to retaliate one year later with a flag planting of their own.
“We’re going to win with humility,” Day said Saturday to sideline reporter Jenny Taft on the Fox Sports broadcast after the game. “I’m just happy for a lot of people right now. It means a lot.”
Ohio State’s win halted Michigan’s four-game winning streak in the rivalry. It also clinched a matchup between the Buckeyes and Indiana in the Big Ten championship next Saturday in Indianapolis.