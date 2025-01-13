Michigan football well represented at Navy All-American game
The University of Michigan was well represented at last week's Navy All-American Bowl. The event hosts 100 of the top 2025 and 2026 high school football players from across the nation. The bowl starts with five days of skills competitions, practices, and 1-v-1 competitions. It culminated in the game on the Jan. 11, pitting the East versus the West. The game turned into a defensive battle won by the West 13-7.
Of the committed players in attendance, only two universities had higher representation than Michigan's four recruits. Texas A&M led the way with seven, Notre Dame with five, and SMU and Texas both came in with four (along with Michigan). It makes sense the Texas schools were represented so well with the event taking place in San Antonio.
The four Michigan commits were 5-star OT Andrew Babalola, 4-star EDGE Nate Marshall, 4-star WR Andrew Marsh, and 4-star Safety Jordan Young. All four players had highlight reel moments in the practices and skills competitions. Nate Marshall was well known during the weeklong competition as he was virtually unblockable during drills. Marsh showed off his speed and flashed his hand skills with a couple sideline catches. Young was able to ball hawk an interception and showed the ability to come up and stop the run when needed. Babalola simply showed why he is one of the top linemen in the 2025 class with his footwork and arm length. The future looks bright for the Wolverines, and that future was well represented in San Antonio last week.
