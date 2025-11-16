Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football’s resilience shines through again in victory over Northwestern

A resilient Michigan squad once again delivers under pressure, edging Northwestern in a tense Big Ten matchup.

Justice Steiner

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines picked up their fourth consecutive win. However, it wasn’t always pretty and took a last-second 31-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada to win the game, 24-22 in Chicago.

On paper, this was a game that Michigan should have taken care of business without too much of a problem. However, the Wildcats have given teams issues all season long and NW does a good job of keeping teams out of the endzone.

Optimistically, the Wolverines are showing they do not fold easily under pressure. UofM has now had three games finish within one possession (seven points) and the Wolverines are 3-0 in those contests.

Head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about his team's ability to stay composed under pressure in games and moments like today.

“I mean, they’re a resilient group,” Moore said. “That’s how it is. They’re just resilient. We try to put them in hard situations. But I’d like to credit their families, their upbringing, how they’ve been brought up. You know, the situations we put them in. Because they just never flinched. And that was awesome to see.”

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore reacts to a play against Purdue during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those three one-possession victories have come against Nebraska (30-27), Purdue (21-16) and Northwestern (24-22).

In today’s game, Michigan received the ball down one (22-21) with 2:10 remaining in the contest on their own 37-yard line. The Wolverines drove all the way down to NW’s 13-yard line, which set up a 31-yard game-winning field goal for Zvada.

The most clutch play of the drive came on a third and ten, when quarterback Bryce Underwood found Andrew Marsh for a 21-yard completion, keeping the drive alive. 

It is encouraging for Michigan fans to see their young star quarterback put the team in position to win late. While also having your kicker, who has disappointed at times this year, secure the victory for the squad. 

Justice Steiner
