Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore announces new team captain
Making his weekly appearance on the "Inside Michigan Football" show on Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore announced that he had added Josaiah Stewart to his list of team captains. The veteran edge rusher was named as an alternate captain at prior to the start of the 2024 season, but Moore said they made the decision to elevate him to a team captain during the bye week.
Here's what Moore had to say about the decision:
“The cool thing I see, especially in this bye week, is just watching guys not attack people but attack problems. Anything that they see, they point it out. I meet with the captains every week, and there are different things that they’re not afraid to acknowledge, things that are going on. It’s really cool to have a bunch of guys that are leaders on your team. "
“We took the captains to one more. We added Josaiah Stewart as a captain. A guy that we think that, one, is a senior that has really done everything the right way. He plays as good as anybody in the country, but does it all with extreme energy. He’s just such a leader and such a voice, and I want him to use it.”
“He was pretty surprised, kind of shocked but super happy and excited for the opportunity to be a voice on the team. And he deserves it.”
Stewart has been one of the most productive defenders for the Wolverines through the first six weeks of the season, leading the team in sacks with 5.0 and tackles for loss with 8.5.
