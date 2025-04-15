Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore reveals defensive star emerging during spring ball
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore hopped on for a quick interview with the Big Ten Network this week and shared some of his thoughts about spring ball so far. When it comes to the defense, Moore seems pleased with what he has seen so far. Although Michigan is losing three first-round projected picks to the NFL in Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant, the Wolverines are also returning a ton of talent to Ann Arbor.
Up front, Michigan figures to feature one of the best defensive lines in all of college football once again. When asked about which player or players are standing out so far, Moore went straight to the defensive line and led with veteran edge rusher Derrick Moore.
"The first one I would say is Derrick Moore, our edge rusher, number eight. He's been unbelievable... done a really good job of putting pressure on the quarterbacks and stopping the run — him and TJ Guy. That edge duo, those guys have been awesome, and they're not far behind with Cam Brandt and Dom Nichols, so I'm really excited about our D-line as a whole. Tré Williams, the transfer from Clemson, he's been awesome. Rayshaun Benny has been great."
Given the amount of talent that remains on this roster, it's certainly noteworthy that Moore's first instinct was to praise the defensive line. If the Michigan defense does end up being one of the best in the country again in 2025, the added firepower offensively will likely yield far better results that could lead to a championship.
You can watch Moore's full interview with BTN below:
