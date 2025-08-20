Wolverine Digest

Predicting Michigan football defensive two-deep ahead of 2025 season

With the college football season almost on top of us, here is how we see the Wolverines' defense looking this year.

Trent Knoop

In this story:

Michigan fans won't have to wait much longer to see their Wolverines play football. We are just 10 days away from Michigan taking the field in the Big House to face New Mexico under the lights. With fall camp progressing, and listening to coaches and players speak -- we are getting a better idea of who might be starting for Michigan in 2025. Here is my version 4.0 defensive two-deep.

Edge

Starters: Derrick Moore and TJ Guy

Backups: Cameron Brandt and Dominic Nichols

The Wolverines are stacked on the defensive line, and why the interior is great -- more on that in a second -- the edge room is as talented as any out there. TJ Guy and Derrick Moore were second and third on the Wolverines last year in sacks. Behind them, Cameron Brandt has been getting as much praise as anyone, and players like Dominic Nichols, Lugard Edokpayi, and freshman Nate Marshall will likely get into the mix.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, Damon Payne Jr.

Backups: Trey Pierce, Enow Etta, Ike Iwunnah

Rayshaun Benny is the star of the show here, and transfers Tre Williams and Damon Payne Jr. will rotate. Behind them, Michigan is loaded with experience with guys like Trey Pierce, Enow Etta, and Ike Iwunnah.

Linebackers

Starters: Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham (Jimmy Rolder in a 4-3 set)

Backups: Cole Sullivan and Troy Bowles

Recently, coaches have said Jimmy Rolder is like another starter, so we have to assume he starts if Michigan goes to a basic 4-3 approach during games. Jaishawn Barham can be moved all around the defense, and Cole Sullivan is a 'freak show' according to Sherrone Moore. Watch out for Troy Bowles and Nate Owusu-Boateng to rotate in as well.

Cornerback

Starters: Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, TJ Metcalf (Nickel)

Backups: Shamari Earls, Jo'Ziah Edmond, Mason Curtis (big Nickel)

Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry are locked in as the two starters. CB3 is up in the air, but freshman Shamari Earls is getting some hype. At Nickel, TJ Metcalf or Mason Curtis will likely start there. I think Metcalf gets the nod here, but Curtis could sub in some behind him.

Safety

Starters: Rod Moore (when healthy), Brandyn Hillman, Mason Curtis

Backups: Jaden Mangham, TJ Metcalf, Jacob Oden

We aren't quite sure when Rod Moore will take the field, but it will be sometime in 2025. In his absence, Brandyn Hillman and Mason Curtis will start at safety. Jaden Mangham is getting some love from coaches recently, and should be a factor in 2025 after not playing last season.

